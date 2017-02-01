One Azeri Soldier Captured after Failed Infiltration Attempt at Karabakh Frontlines

STEPANAKERT (News.am) — Taking advantage of the misty weather, the Azerbaijani side initiated a diversionary infiltration attempt at about 3:00 pm on Wednesday in the northern direction (Talish) of the contact line between the Karabakh–Azerbaijani opposing forces, Artsakh Defense Army reported.

Noticing the advancement of the Azerbaijani special detachments, the vanguard units of the Defense Army took preventive actions, inflicting losses on them and drawing them away. As a result of organized anti-diversion operation, the Armenian armed forces at the frontline managed to capture Azerbaijani army serviceman Elnur Hyussein Zade, born in the city of Barda in 1995. According to reliable information, at least one soldier was wounded on the adversary’s side, according to a statement disseminated by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.