Top Posts
Home Armenia SDHP Central Committee’s Announcement About the Current Situation in Armenia
ArmeniaFeaturedNews

SDHP Central Committee’s Announcement About the Current Situation in Armenia

April 21, 2018

The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Central Committee  on behalf of its worldwide members and supporter expresses its concern about the Ongoing processes in Armenia.

The SDHP Central Committee considers  that the masses who are occupying the streets is the consequence of a stagnant system which,  over the years, has led to  social injustices, and emigration has become a national  security threat.

SDHP Central Committee salutes  Armenian civil society’s new awakening  and the younger generation’s determination to stand up for their rights. At the same time, the SDHP Central Committee considers that it is unacceptable any  possibility of  the use of brutal force against peaceful demonstrators and calls upon  police forces to show maximum restraint.

The Hunchakian Party regards  that  the internal political crisis in the country should be solved through political means and hopes that the meeting between  Serzh Sarkisian and Nicol Pashinyan will be   the first step toward that goal.

SDHP Central Board
Yerevan 21 April, 2018

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Andrey Sorokin: USA, Russia and France are ‘Rowing in the Same Boat’ on Nagorno-Karabakh

December 1, 2015

Sarkisian Must Go, Says Ter-Petrosian

October 30, 2013

State Youth Orchestra of Armenia to Give Concert Dedicated to Armenian Genocide Centennial in Beirut

February 23, 2015

Armenian History Events at University of South Florida in Tampa

March 2, 2015

Armenia Reports ‘Unprecedented’ Arms Acquisitions

February 22, 2011

Screening of “They Shall Not Perish: The Story of Near East Relief” in Lexington

September 4, 2017

The Story of the Nuncio Who Tried to Stop the Armenian Genocide

January 10, 2017

ACA-PAC ENDORSES SENATOR BOXER

October 14, 2010

About Repatriation and Returning to the Roots

January 29, 2018

Remembering Monte Melkonian: Armenian Revolutionary and Karabagh Commander

December 15, 2010

Leave a Reply