SDHP Central Committee’s Announcement About the Current Situation in Armenia

The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Central Committee on behalf of its worldwide members and supporter expresses its concern about the Ongoing processes in Armenia.

The SDHP Central Committee considers that the masses who are occupying the streets is the consequence of a stagnant system which, over the years, has led to social injustices, and emigration has become a national security threat.

SDHP Central Committee salutes Armenian civil society’s new awakening and the younger generation’s determination to stand up for their rights. At the same time, the SDHP Central Committee considers that it is unacceptable any possibility of the use of brutal force against peaceful demonstrators and calls upon police forces to show maximum restraint.

The Hunchakian Party regards that the internal political crisis in the country should be solved through political means and hopes that the meeting between Serzh Sarkisian and Nicol Pashinyan will be the first step toward that goal.

SDHP Central Board

Yerevan 21 April, 2018