Karabakh Conflict a Direct Threat to the Security of Armenia, Azerbaijan

MOSCOW (Armradio) — The Karabakh conflict is a direct threat to the security of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Mariza Zakharova told a press conference today.

She stressed that there is no alternative to the peaceful search for mutually acceptable solutions and this is what any initiative should be targeted at.

As for the perspectives of cooperation between Russia and the UN on the Karabakh issue under new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Zakharova said: “The contacts with Americans are still ahead, and any comments would be untimely now. Let’s what for these contacts.”

“The conflict is certainly a direct threat to the security, stability and future development of Armenia and Azerbaijan. We have to proceed from this,” Zakharova said.

Zakharova also commented on the possible extradition of freelance journalist, Alexander Lapshin, who holds Russian and Israeli citizenship, from Belarus to Azerbaijan for his prior visits to Nagorno Karabakh calling itunnacceptbal.

“Russia keeps in touch with the Belarusian side concerning Alexander Lapshin case. We insist that the extradition of Russian citizens to third countries is unacceptable. We are in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and other relevant authorities,” Zakharova said.