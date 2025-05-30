YEREVAN – On May 29, Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan met with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Joshua Huck, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

Joshua Huck described the meeting with Minister Mirzoyan as “great,” noting that it focused on the “growing U.S.-Armenia partnership and progress on peace.”

“A strong relationship with Armenia creates greater prosperity for all our citizens,” Huck added in a brief statement released by the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan.

According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s readout, the two officials discussed joint efforts “aimed at ensuring concrete results and strengthening the resilience of Armenia.” No further details were provided.

Regional security was also a key topic. Mirzoyan spoke of a “real opportunity to establish peace in the region” through an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty, which was essentially finalized in March. The ministry said that Mirzoyan and Huck “exchanged views on ongoing efforts to implement the peace agenda,” without elaborating.

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, also underscored the importance of signing the peace treaty during a separate meeting with Huck.