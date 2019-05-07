GLENDALE – On May 4th, the Armenian American Museum leadership met with Governor Gavin Newsom’s Legislative Secretary, Anthony Williams. Initiated by Senator Anthony J. Portantino, the meeting convened the Museum Board of Trustees, architectural team, and Construction Committee members for a presentation on their vision for the Armenian American cultural and educational center planned for Glendale. Mr. Williams was provided a comprehensive overview of the project, a site visit to its future location, and a detailed construction timeline.

Senator Portantino kicked off the meeting by expressing his excitement and highlighting the State of California’s support for the Armenian American Museum.

“The State of California is a proud partner of the Armenian American Museum and this opportunity to share the museum’s progress with the Governor’s office is both responsible and exciting. Mr. Williams witnessed our historic project becoming a reality and received a firsthand look at the positive impact it is going to have on our community, state, and country for generations to come,” commented Senator Portantino.

The State of California has committed $4 million in grant funding for the Museum. An initial $1 million grant for the project was approved as part of the 2016-2017 State budget followed by an additional $3 million in the 2017-2018 budget.

Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian presented the Museum’s programs and discussed how the project will be a space that will help Armenian Americans discover their roots and people of diverse backgrounds discover cross-cultural connections.

“It is an honor to present our vision for the Armenian American Museum to the Governor’s office,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We are building a cultural and educational center that will enrich our entire community and we are grateful to Mr. Williams and Governor Newsom for taking an interest in our vision and our progress. It means a great deal to our community to have this type of involvement and participation from the office of our State’s Governor.”

The meeting was attended by Museum Board of Trustees members and representatives from the Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Members of the Museum Construction Committee and Alajajian Marcoosi Architects were in attendance at the meeting as well as Councilmember Zareh Sinanyan representing the City of Glendale.

“I very much appreciated seeing the vision of the Armenian museum and the extraordinary collaboration that’s behind this important project first hand. Walking the future location and hearing directly from the artists and construction team responsible for its vision was beyond enlightening. I am certainly going to share my positive experience with Governor Newsom,” concluded Legislative Secretary Anthony Williams.