SARF Transfers $100,000 to Aleppo Comunity Emergency Relief Organization

LOS ANGELES – The Syrian Armenian Relief Fund “SARF” has been following the latest news coming out of Aleppo in the past few days and weeks and has been in regular contact with community members inside Aleppo to get a firsthand account of the recent developments, especially with regards to the prevailing humanitarian conditions. Yesterday, we learned of encouraging news of a ceasefire in Aleppo and hopes of a cessation in the fighting which had devastated our community for over four years.

Although this news brings much needed optimism to those still in Aleppo or living as refugees in different parts of the world, let’s be reminded that the war in Syria has not ended and that the living conditions and future of our Syrian-Armenian brethren is still precarious and uncertain.

We remain resolute in our pledge to continue to stand by our brothers and sisters in Syria in the coming phases of this conflict, hoping that the conditions leading to a safe and normal life soon return to their beloved city and to its once thriving community.

SARF would like to take this opportunity to announce that today it has made a transfer of $100,000 to SHDAB, “Syrian-Armenian Emergency Relief and Reconstruction Organization”, in support of the community in Aleppo. Along with the contributions to the Refugee Rental Subsidy Program in place in Yerevan, this brings the total amounts transferred by SARF so far in 2016 to $784,000.

We wish to thank all those who have joined hands with SARF and stood by their Syrian-Armenian brethren throughout the most difficult days of their lives and we are confident that this support will remain steadfast in the weeks and months ahead.

Donations to SARF can be made by mailing your contributions P.O. Box 1948, Glendale, CA 91204 or you may visit us at www.syrianarmenianrelieffund.org to make an online donation.

SARF Executive Committee