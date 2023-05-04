Up next
WASHINGTON, DC — A tripartite meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, US President’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was held in the Washington on Wednesday May 3rd.

Issues related to regional security and stability, the process of settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the continuous aggressive policy of Azerbaijan towards Nagorno Karabakh, the occupation of the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia do not contribute to efforts to establish stability in the region.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed that Azerbaijan’s actions against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, hate speech at the highest level and open threats to use force testify to Azerbaijan’s intention and real threat to subject Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.

