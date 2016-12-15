IDeA Foundation and EU Sign Agreement on “Dilijan and Adjacent Communities Development Initiative”

YEREVAN (Mediamax) — Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation, Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development and the EU Delegation signed the agreement on “Dilijan and Adjacent Communities Development Initiative” grant project.

The agreement was signed by IDeA Foundation CEO Edgar Manukyan, Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan, and Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski on December 13.

For IDeA Foundation this is a new format of cooperation between the state, EU Delegation and partners. This model is expected to be established on institutional level.

The project presented by IDeA aims to support development of tourism in Dilijan and adjacent communities, facilitating creation of new jobs and business opportunities. Implementation of this project will promote economic development of Dilijan and Tavush amrz in general, decreasing immigration tendency.

The project budget is about EUR 1,195,000 EUR, 780,000 out of which is the grant from the EU, 195,000 comes from national co-financing, and 140,000 is provided by IDeA Foundation co-financing.

The project will last for two years. It will be launched in February 2017.

“Dilijan and adjacent communities have the potential of becoming one of the most prosperous places in Armenia. One of our initiative’s goals is to make Dilijan a flourishing cultural, education and tourist centre. We are certain that realization of this project will have a significant impact on development of Dilijan town and adjacent communities,” said IDeA Foundation CEO Edgar Manukyan.