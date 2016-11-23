Top Posts
Two Cross Stones Recovered from Lake Van

November 23, 2016

VAN — Two cross stones (carved, memorial stele bearing a cross, knows also as khachkar) and stone shells were recovered from Lake Van during the construction works of the ferry connection in Turkey.

According to the report of local media, the cross stones and the two stone boxes were revealed by representative of the Turkish FIVA company engaged with coastal cleanup works.

One of the workers has noted that they have informed the museum representatives about the findings, adding other cross stones might be found beneath the lake as well.

