MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Senate has recognized the 1915 Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire, stressing the need to protect universal human values.

According to the Armenian Embassy in Mexico, in a document adopted on February 8, the Senate also urged the Secretariat of External Relations to assist the Mexican authorities in officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan expressed gratitude to the Senate of Mexico for recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“I express our deep gratitude to the Senate of the United Mexican States for adopting a document that recognizes the Armenian Genocide,” Alen Simonyan said in a Twitter post.

“This is an example of adherence to human values and rights,” the Speaker said.