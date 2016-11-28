Francophonie Summit Expresses Support for Peaceful Settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Armenia to Host 17th Francophonie Summit in 2018

ANTANANARIVO, MADAGASCAR — On November 27, the XVI Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie being held in Antananarivo adopted Final Resolution on the Settlement of Crisis Situations and Enhancement of Peace. On Armenia’s initiative, the full support of the member states of the Organization to the efforts being exerted by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs towards the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was enshrined in that document.

“We urge all the parties to the conflict to refrain from the threat or use of force, which can undermine the peaceful settlement process, to continue negotiations on the basis of proposals presented by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs as an integrated whole, particularly, non-use of force or threat of use of force, territorial integrity and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples,” reads the Final Resolution of the XVI Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

Armenia to Host Next Summit

The heads of state and government participating in the 16th Francophonie Summit decided to give the organization of the next Summit, scheduled in 2018, to Armenia, Secretary-General of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) Michaelle Jean announced Sunday on her Twitter account.

She also announced that the 18th Francophonie (French-speaking countries) Summit will be held in Tunisia in 2020.

After the adopted decision Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian delivered a speech during which he addressed President Serzh Sarkisian’s letter of gratitude to the heads of states and governments of Francophonie.

“We are determined to ensure the success of this important event of La Francophonie. Our country will make all efforts to hold it at the highest level by this celebrating the 10th anniversary of Armenia’s membership to the organization. Today we recommit ourselves to organize at best the 17th Summit of La Francophonie”. President Sarkisian stated in his letter.