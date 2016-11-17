Armenia Fund Thanksgiving Day Telethon 2016 – TV Guide

GLENDALE — Armenia Fund’s “My Artsakh” International Thanksgiving Day Telethon 2016 will be held on November 24th, 2016 from 10:00AM to 10:00PM PST. The fundraiser will help to restore civilian infrastructure and provide humanitarian aid in Karabakh.

Having become a Thanksgiving Day tradition for Armenians around the world, the Telethon will air from Los Angeles, broadcasting from coast to coast and internationally.

Proceeds from Telethon 2016 will benefit emergency and disaster preparedness for Armenia and Karabakh by helping source, purchase, and administer:

– First Aid Medicines

– Advanced Emergency Kits

– Trauma Kits For Hospitals And Clinics

– Temporary Housing (Tents)

-Warm Blankets

– Non-Perishable Food Items

-Water Purification Systems

– Portable Kitchens

– Back-Up Measures

– Basic Staples To Sustain Life In Case Of A Severe Emergency

Telethon 2016 Broadcast schedule is available on Telethon webpage. Live webcast on www.armeniafund.org.