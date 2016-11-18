Westside Guild of Ararat Home Host 25th Anniversary Christmas Luncheon

LOS ANGELES — The Christmas Season is off to a great start with the celebration of the Westside Ararat Guild’s 25th Anniversary Christmas Luncheon to be held on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, 9641 Sunset Boulevard, Beverly Hills.

The festivities begin at 10:45 a.m. with guests starting their Holiday Gift Shopping at the Silent Auction and Opportunity drawing, and purchasing the wide variety of home baked goods at the Cooks Corner. The luncheon at 12 noon will feature informal modeling of St. John fashions, internationally known for their upscale American fashion brand that specializes in women’s knitwear.

Barbara Poladian and Andrea Fehring, Chairs of the Luncheon Committee, report that they are delighted to have the opportunity to showcase St. John Fashions and to recognize their exclusive brand of clothing. St. John is an American luxury house that was founded in 1962 and is a fascinating coming together of craft and couture based on the premise of a simple, yet elegant knit dress. The basis for the collection remains the same today as it did from the start: effortless, alluring and refined clothing that appeals to women all over the world.

Lynnette Amerian and Geraldine Chuchian, Co-Chairs of the Westside Ararat Guild, are proud to announce that this year, in recognition of the 25th Anniversary and their years of service, they will be honoring the first Board Members/Founders of the Westside Guild: Virginia Abajian, Nora Hampar, Mary Hovanessian, Thelma Kevorkian and Dolores Samuelian. They expressed their pride and gratitude to the Founders for their vision, commitment and dedication to the Ararat Home of Los Angeles.

Along with the luncheon Chairs, Barbara Poladian and Andrea Fehring, committee members include Diana Hekimian and Arpy Hindoyan, Cook’s Corner; Barbara Poladian, Invitations; Tamara Goodrow Buuck and Sandy Tomassian, Silent Auction; Geraldine Chuchian, Patty Samarge and Kathy Terzian, Ballroom Set Up; Liliana Youssoufian, Reservations; Linda Avazian and Cindy Norian, Raffle; Marianne Zahka, Cashier; and Lily Balian, Publicity.

Tickets for the luncheon are $90.00. Sponsorships are available with all donations benefitting the Ararat Home of Los Angeles. For reservations and/or sponsorships, please contact Liliana Youssoufian, 22409 S. Summit Ridge Circle, Chatsworth, CA 91311, (818) 425-4852 or email: alyous2000@yahoo.com.