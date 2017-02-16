Top Posts
Home Armenian Armenian Cilicia Evangelical Church Raises Funds for Families of Martyred Soldiers Defending Borders of Artsakh and Armenia
ArmenianCommunityNewsReligion

Armenian Cilicia Evangelical Church Raises Funds for Families of Martyred Soldiers Defending Borders of Artsakh and Armenia

February 16, 2017

PASADENA — On Sunday, February 12, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and utilizing Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian, Executive Director of the Armenian Evangelical World Council’s visit, the Mission and Outreach Committee of the Armenian Cilicia Evangelical Church of Pasadena, CA organized a luncheon and cultural program to raise funds for families of soldiers who lost their lives defending the borders of Artsakh and our Homeland, Armenia.

After a spiritual feast during the morning worship service presented by Rev. Dr. Tootikian, over 120 attendees congregated at the Church’s Derian Social Hall to enjoy a delicious luncheon sponsored by Vigen Shnorhokian. A short program followed the luncheon and consisted of poems and musical selections on the piano by sister/brother Arpi and Armen Samuelian. They delighted the guests by playing pieces from Aram Khachaturian, Arno Babajanian, Chopin and other famous composers.

Anet Baghdasarian, who was specially invited to participate in the program, shared her story of losing her soldier brother 20 years ago. With tears in her eyes she said how such a tragedy leads to bitterness and disconnects from God. She emphasized the important mission of the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) reaching out to the families of those who have lost loved ones in the war defending their country, and attending not only their physical needs, but also their spiritual needs. Following Anet’s presentation, Nerses Aroyan, who served as the MC, made a special appeal to raise funds for this important mission. Over $4,000 was raised which will be sent to Armenia through the AMAA, to help the families of these brave soldiers who lost their lives defending our Homeland.

Special thanks to Alice Terian, Chair of the Mission and Outreach Committee, for coordinating the luncheon.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Armenia’s Central Election Commission to Hire Anti-Fraud Staff

January 11, 2017

Valerie Boyer: Time to Recognize the Independence of Nagorno Karabakh

April 29, 2013

NKR Recognition Passes Assembly Rules Committee

May 5, 2014

Armenian Serviceman Killed by Azerbaijani Gunfire

December 9, 2014

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Ahmet Enis Batur

March 18, 2016

SDHP Concluded its 20th General Congress

September 13, 2013

Francois Hollande: France to Draft New Law Criminalizing Armenian Genocide Denial

January 29, 2016

LA Councilmember Dennis Zine Earns ACA-PAC Endorsement for City Controller

May 14, 2013

Five People Detained as Part of Hrant Dink Murder Investigation

July 27, 2016

US Assistant Secretary of State Talks About Karabakh Conflict and Armenian-Turkish Relations in Yerevan

February 18, 2015

Leave a Reply























 