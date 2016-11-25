Top Posts
Home Armenia $15,428,777 Raised During Armenia Fund Annual Telethon
ArmeniaArmenia FundDiasporaNews

$15,428,777 Raised During Armenia Fund Annual Telethon

November 25, 2016

YEREVAN — The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s 19th annual International Telethon raised $15,428,777 in donations and pledges, the official website of the fund reported.

Proceeds from the pan-national event, which took place on November 24 under the slogan “My Artsakh,” will benefit the rebuilding of war-ravaged communities in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), emergency and disaster preparedness for Armenia and Artsakh, and the construction of homes for Artsakh families with multiple children. In addition to these initiatives, donor-specified projects as well as projects within the framework of the fund’s core development programs will continue to be implemented in Armenia and Artsakh.

The total dollar amount announced at the conclusion of the Telethon includes proceeds from various fundraising campaigns and events carried out by the fund’s worldwide affiliates and Executive Board during 2016. Three more events will round out the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s 2016 fundraising campaigns. They include the phoneathon of the organization’s Brazilian affiliate, on November 26 and 27; the radiothon of the Lebanese affiliate, on December 7; and the phoneathon and benefit walk of the British affiliate, on December 11.

The Telethon major donors include Antranig and Seta Baghdassarian (USA) – $5 million; Samvel Karapetyan (Russia) – $1 million; Zangezur Copper-Molybdenium Combine CJSC ( Armenia) – $350,000; Ray Hartoonian (USA) – $200,000; Samvel Aleksanyan (Armenia) – $200,000; Varuzhan Grigoryan (Armenia) – $100,000; Flash LTD (Armenia) – $100,000; Hakob Baghdassarian (USA) – $100,000; Gagik Tsarukyan (Armenia) – 100 million AMD; Grand Holding (Armenia) – 60 million AMD; and Plant of Pure Iron OJSC (Armenia) – 20 million AMD.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Actor Omar Sharif Dies Aged 83

July 10, 2015

Sarkisian Calls Russian Arms Sales to Azerbaijan ‘Painful’

July 10, 2014

Nor Serount Cultural Association Marks 60 Years of Celebrating the Armenian Identity

March 13, 2015

Civic Groups Urge Release of Political Prisoners

March 9, 2011

More Aleppo Armenians Relocate to Armenia with IDeA Help

November 21, 2016

Armenian Apostolic Church to Canonize Genocide victims

September 27, 2013

Testimonies on Armenian Genocide to be Published by 2015

November 9, 2011

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Asaf Savaº Akat

July 3, 2015

Magical Mkhitaryan Scores Two Golas in Dortmund Victory

September 1, 2013

Thank You Letter from SARF Executive Committee Chairman

November 24, 2016

Leave a Reply























 