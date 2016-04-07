Boston Billboard Denying Armenian Genocide to be Removed

BOSTON — A billboard in Boston’s North End that was paid for by a group that denies the Armenian genocide was placed there “in error” and is being removed, a spokesman for Clear Channel Outdoors said in an email on Thursday, Boston.com reports.

The billboard, which is located just a few blocks from the Armenian Heritage Park, was purchased by a group identified as the Turkic Platform as part of their campaign to deny the 1915-1923 genocide of the Armenian people. It sparked criticism on Wednesday night for its references to genocide-denial.

The purchase of the billboard was timed to coincide with celebrations in April to commemorate the Armenian Genocide, including the ceremony for the annual reconfiguration of the park’s symbolic sculpture and Massachusetts Coalition to Save Darfur’s Walk Against Genocide (from the Holocaust Memorial to the Armenian Heritage Park), which would have passed the billboard on Sunday, April 10th and the Annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration on Sunday, April 24th which draws hundreds of people from the Armenian community to the park every year.

“Truth = Peace,” the sign says. A hand with the flag of Turkey holds up two fingers in a peace symbol, while hands with the flag of Russia (left) and Armenia (right) have their fingers crossed in the symbol of lying. The text of the billboard directs readers to FactCheckArmenia.com, a website that dismisses the genocide as “propaganda being pushed by a powerful and well-funded Armenian diaspora.”