YEREVAN — The company Armenia International Airports plans to invest $500 million over the next 10 years to build a new terminal at Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport. The announcement was made by the company’s CEO, Marcelo Wenden, in an interview with Forbes.

Wenden explained that over the past two years, the airport’s passenger traffic has grown faster than expected, reaching more than 5.5 million passengers annually. The current terminal was originally designed to handle 3–4 million passengers per year, meaning the existing capacity is no longer sufficient — making the expansion essential.

The number of boarding gates will increase from 6 to 16. Arrival halls, immigration, and customs areas will double in size. The airport will also gain modern lounges, expanded parking facilities, and improved transportation access for passengers.

The new terminal is expected to become one of the most modern airports in the region.

