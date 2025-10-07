The GAIDZ Charitable Foundation, in collaboration with the Mesrop Mashtots Matenadaran and the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Armenia, announces its support for an international conference honoring medieval scholar Mkhitar Gosh and his seminal work, “Lawcode” (Datastanagirk). The conference is scheduled for October 2025.

The event will explore the intersection of medieval jurisprudence and contemporary legal issues, bringing together scholars and legal experts from around the world. This initiative is part of a comprehensive effort to internationalize Gosh’s enduring legacy, including the republication and exclusive exhibition of the English translation of “Lawcode.”

This announcement follows a momentous achievement: on April 10, 2025, during the 221st session of the UNESCO Executive Board, Mkhitar Gosh’s “Lawcode” was unanimously inscribed on the International Memory of the World Register by member states. The upcoming conference represents a tangible response to this prestigious recognition.

In conjunction with the October 2025 conference, “Lawcode” will be published in English, featuring an introduction by Bishop Vahan Hovhanessian. This publication will make Gosh’s groundbreaking legal scholarship accessible to a global audience.

A planning meeting was held today at Matenadaran to discuss organizational details for the conference. Participants included Anna Vardapetyan, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia; Ara Khzmalyan, Director of Matenadaran; and representatives from the GAIDZ Charitable Foundation.

The collaboration between these distinguished institutions underscores the significance of preserving and promoting Armenia’s rich legal and cultural heritage on the world stage.