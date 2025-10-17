ISTANBUL — The Istanbul-Armenian weekly Agos has published an explanation from economist and Nobel laureate Daron Acemoglu regarding reports claiming he had joined the “Mer Dzovov” (“Our Way”) movement.

Acemoglu clarified that he is not affiliated with any political party in Armenia.

The “Mer Dzovov” movement—founded by Russian-Armenian oligarch Samvel Karapetyan and currently in the process of becoming a political party—recently held a gathering during which a video message from Daron Acemoglu was shown. In that message, Acemoglu was said to have offered to provide advisory support to the movement.

In his comments to Agos, Acemoglu explained:

“I sent a message for their conference, but I have no connection whatsoever with the political organization.”

Prior to the airing of Acemoglu’s message, one of the movement’s leaders, Narek Karapetyan, announced that Acemoglu would participate as an advisor and expert in the movement’s economic development program for Armenia. In his recorded remarks, Acemoglu highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence and the opportunities it presents for Armenia’s development.

Responding to Agos’ inquiry, Acemoglu reiterated:

“I am not collaborating with any political party—neither in Armenia nor in Turkey. I sent a message for their conference, but I am not connected in any way with any political organization.”

Following the event, numerous Armenian media outlets had circulated reports claiming that Acemoglu had joined Karapetyan’s movement—claims he has now publicly denied.