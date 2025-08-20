After landing at Zvartnots International Airport—exactly one year since the previous mission—14 engineering students from the prestigious schools Arts et Métiers and ESTP Paris stepped into a country they knew only by name. They came to experience something that would undoubtedly change their view of the world — and of their role as engineers.

This humanitarian internship, organized for the third consecutive year by the Armenian Educational and Benevolent Union (AEBU), took place from June 16 to July 25, 2025. The students participated in a renovation project in the village of Kosh, located 30 kilometers west of Yerevan, aimed at refurbishing several classrooms in the village’s primary school and installing a heating system to ease the harsh winter conditions.

Immersion into Armenian Village Life

Upon arrival at the airport, the students were greeted by project coordinators Varaztad and Alice. A few hours of cultural discovery in Yerevan—museums, markets, and local cuisine—offered a first glimpse into Armenian life and helped them understand the resilience of a population shaped by history.

In Kosh, the welcome was so warm that the language barrier immediately disappeared. Schoolchildren had prepared dances and songs to mark their arrival, and a traditional lunch around a khorovats (Armenian barbecue) set the tone: here, guests are treated as family.

A Multifaceted Project

For more than five weeks, the students worked tirelessly on site: laying parquet flooring, repairing ceilings, painting, plumbing, installing heating systems, and setting up a playground. The work was challenging, and the equipment sometimes rudimentary, but motivation was never lacking.

“We had to learn everything on the job, but that’s what makes the experience so valuable,” said Astrid, a student at ESTP. “You really understand what it means to build something for others.”

Working alongside local craftsmen, they discovered new techniques, learned to build furniture, and shared their energy—even when repainting walls became tiring and repetitive. After their workdays, they organized sports and artistic activities for the children. “It is in these moments of exchange that the word humanitarian takes on its full meaning,” added Nathan, a student at Arts et Métiers.

Above All, a Humanitarian Experience

Beyond the construction site, this was a true human adventure. Strong bonds were formed between students from different schools, as well as with the residents of Kosh. Shared moments were often simple but powerful—family meals, local celebrations, children’s laughter, and the passing on of traditions.

Weekends were spent exploring Armenia: Lake Sevan, Mount Aragats, the monasteries of Tatev and Khor Virap, and provincial towns. Each student left with unforgettable memories and the profound sense of having experienced something unique.

“Armenian hospitality is no myth,” said Eric. “We felt welcomed, appreciated, and useful. It was overwhelming.”

An Initiative Here to Stay

Building on the undeniable success of the past three years, AEBU plans to continue the initiative annually. The scope will expand to other rural schools and villages, with the long-term goal of creating a strong network of humanitarian projects across Armenia. These projects will provide engineering students with invaluable humanitarian experience while improving infrastructure in rural Armenian communities.

Gratitude and Impact

This year’s project, as always, was entirely self-financed thanks to the generosity of students and donors, which made it possible to purchase local materials and pay the Armenian craftsmen involved.

When the children of Kosh return to school this September, they will find a newly renovated entrance hall, stairwell, and three classrooms. As winter arrives, they will be able to study in warmth.

Without the invaluable support of partners, donors, schools, and volunteers, this project would not have been possible. Above all, thanks go to the students who chose the AEBU mission in Armenia as their humanitarian project. Their testimonials are unanimous: beyond technical skills, they leave with a renewed sense of social responsibility and the belief that even small actions can make a meaningful difference.