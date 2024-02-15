YEREVAN — The Armenian government today established defense attaché posts at the Mission to NATO (Brussels), the Supreme Allied Command in Europe (Mons) and the OSCE (Vienna).

According to the government, the replacement of the representative and state advisor in international organizations with defense attachés proceeds from the existing international practice in these organizations, where the representatives of states on defense and military issues are mainly military personnel.

The Ministry of Defense will nominate candidates for the positions in accordance with the regulations of the law on diplomatic service and the law on military service and the status of servicemen, which will ensure higher efficiency and professionalism.