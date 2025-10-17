WASHINGTON, DC — Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States, Narek Mkrtchyan, and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff discussed the implementation of the August 8 agreements and ongoing regional developments.

The meeting between Ambassador Mkrtchyan and Envoy Witkoff took place on October 16 at the Holocaust Museum, within the framework of the Middle East Peace Summit and events marking the second anniversary of October 7.

During the discussion, Steve Witkoff reaffirmed the United States’ steadfast support for the peace agenda. Ambassador Mkrtchyan expressed his gratitude to Witkoff for his continued efforts toward establishing peace and stability in the region.