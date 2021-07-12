YEREVAN (Armradio) — The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting the construction works of the ‘Friendship Bridge’ to improve the cross-border connection between Armenia and Georgia.

Located 60 kilometers from Tbilisi and 200 kilometers from Yerevan, the bridge at the Sadakhlo-Bagratashen checkpoint is the main crossing between Georgia and Armenia.

Total project cost is €10.3 million, committed as part of the Northern Corridor Modernisation Project, a regional initiative to modernise and upgrade of the border infrastructure to EU standards.

In addition to the EBRD, the European Investment Bank, the European Union, and the United Nations Development Programme, jointly with the governments of Armenia and Georgia, committed to finance this project, with the total cost of €62.6 million.

The Northern Corridor Modernisation Project aimed at the reconstruction of existing infrastructure to meet international standards, as well as the construction of new buildings at Armenia’s three border control facilities on the Armenian-Georgian border. The improved border crossing points, equipped for vehicles and pedestrians, already facilitate more efficient and increased processing capacity, as well as providing a multi-directional road crossing for international cargo and passenger traffic.

The bridge is the cross-border component of the Northern Corridor Modernisation Project and its construction is scheduled to be completed by end-2022.

Catarina Bjorlin Hansen, EBRD Regional Director for the Caucasus said: “This is a significant milestone and EBRD is delighted to be part of this joint effort. The Friendship Bridge is a symbol of the enduring bond between two nations. Improvement in the border crossing conditions also helps to create a more efficient economic transport corridor facilitating regional trade and passenger flows. As always we are firmly committed to supporting the development of a reliable and modern infrastructure in the region.”

Dimitri Gvindadze, Head of Yerevan Office said: “We look forward to continuing our successful cooperation with the country’s authorities, with the European Union and with other development partners to support development of Armenia’s infrastructure and enhance cross-border mobility. This bridge project will foster flow of goods and of people.”

The EBRD is the leading institutional investor in Armenia. The Bank has invested more than €1.51 billion in 189 projects in the country’s financial, corporate, infrastructure and energy sectors, with 90 per cent of those investments in the private sector.