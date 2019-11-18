“An artist’s mission incorporates the determination to share an expression of his or her innermost human value. I am an artist – an element of a powerful, unique culture – and I am happy to be able to bring a rose from this most humble garden of my music to the pedestal of my homeland’s culture.”

S. Navassardian

It was 1966, in the German city Swigau, where the 22 year old Svetlana Navassardian, a student of Yerevan State Conservatory, made her international stage debut in the Schumann Piano Competition and became the first Armenian Pianist to win a prize. Thereafter, with an irrepressible rise, Navassardian would reach the highest summits of artistry, performing and teaching around the world. She has, to this day, continued to bring her expertise in the art of performance to musical events within international arenas of every level.

On December 4, 2019, 8:00pm at Glendale Presbyterian church (125 South Louise St., Glendale, CA 91205), by invitation of the Lark Musical Society, the acclaimed and accomplished Svetlana Navassardian will feature her artistry in a solo performance of Piano works. This concert is dedicated in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Father Komitas, featuring his piano compositions and further enriched with the works of Mozart and Chopin. The programs highlight will be Komitas’s compositions as rendered in new interpretations through Navassardian’s unique performance style.

The famed pianist has become a favorite guest of the Lark Conservatory, where she has shared with teachers, students, and the music-loving community her particular approach to music and understanding of performance. In her work, one discovers a pure and eminent link to the musical traditions belonging to the Armenian culture. While Navassardian is widely versed in piano performance, her artistry is devoted to uncovering her own identity which is deeply intertwined with Armenian culture and spirituality.

Lark is proud to invite our devoted patrons and their music-loving friends to attend this special concert featuring a one-of-a-kind artist, and our musical pride, Svetlana Navassardian in solo concert. This event is not to be missed, especially as it will be the FIRST EVER live performance of all Father Komitas’s piano compositions held in the Diaspora. For tickets, please contact the Lark Musical Conservatory at 818.500.9997, or www.larkmusicalsociety.com.