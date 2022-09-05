WASHINGTON, D.C.. – Today, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) issued the following statement on the 31st anniversary of Artsakh’s Independence Day:

“Artsakh’s Independence Day is a time to celebrate the unbreakable spirit of the people of Artsakh, who 31 years ago declared their independence from the Soviet Union. However, as the atrocities of the past two years have proven, independence is just the beginning of the struggle for liberation – and the fight to protect Artsakh from Turkey and Azerbaijan continue to demand our full attention and support.

“While Artsakh’s path has never been an easy one, the war waged by Azerbaijan over the past two years against Artsakh’s people, its cultural sites, and its sovereignty have tested the nation in unimaginable ways. Armenian soldiers continue to be killed, dozens are being illegally detained as prisoners of war, and thousands of innocent civilians live in fear of the next attack or invasion. The United States must take immediate action to hold the Aliyev regime accountable and condemn Azerbaijan’s unprovoked aggression.

“Today, we urgently renew our calls for the State Department to use its diplomatic power to reduce tensions and show America’s unwavering support for Artsakh’s sovereignty. In Congress, I will continue to push for the immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war, robust humanitarian and economic aid for Artsakh, and a full prohibition on U.S. security assistance to Azerbaijan. These actions are critical to helping Artsakh enjoy peace and self-determination.

“I will always stand with Armenia and the people of Artsakh, and look forward to the day when Artsakh can finally enjoy the international recognition it has been deprived of for too long.”