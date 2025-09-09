UAE — Armenia’s “Armath” robotics team has returned home triumphant after winning first place in the junior age category of the World Robot Olympiad Open Championship, one of the most prestigious global competitions in robotics.

Representing the Armath engineering laboratories of Aygut village school (Gegharkunik region) and Yerevan School No.131, the young engineers scored 162 points, outpacing Romania’s “3 Ways of Garbage” and Germany’s “JT-Innovators,” who finished second and third respectively.

The winning team consisted of Ararat Bayanduryan and Grigor Khojayan from Aygut village school, and Vahe Gabrielyan from Yerevan School No.131. The team was coached and led by Shahen Arabachyan.

Their innovative project – a robotic device designed to detect leaks in gas pipelines – impressed the judges and secured their victory.

This year’s Olympiad brought together 214 teams from 44 countries, following a two-stage process. Teams first compete nationally, with Armenia’s contest organized by Contest Lab, and the highest-scoring teams advance to the international round.

The champions were greeted at Yerevan’s airport by the leadership of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE), headed by CEO Sargis Karapetyan

Launched in 2011, Armath is Armenia’s flagship national program for non-formal engineering education and one of UATE’s cornerstone initiatives. Implemented with the support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, the program now operates around 630 engineering laboratories across the country – accessible in nearly every second school. Today, “Armath” stands as Armenia’s largest public–private partnership.