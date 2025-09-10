DILIJAN — 10 September 2025, Dilijan, Armenia Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC), a technology-based educational IT program by Samsung Electronics with its Armenian campus at the international school UWC Dilijan, welcomed its fourth cohort of students on 6 and 7 September. This year marks the launch of a new Artificial Intelligence course designed for university students, alongside the established Java Mobile Application Development course. A total of 100 young people from Yerevan, Tavush, Lori, Shirak, Kotayk, and Ararat joined the free training program.

The total number of applicants for the 2025-2026 academic year was 570, out of which 242 candidates advanced to the interview stage. Ultimately, a total of 100 students were successfully admitted across both programs. The Java Mobile Application Development course comprises 71% male and 29% female students, while the Artificial Intelligence course consists of 59% male and 41% female students.

About the Artificial Intelligence course

– The participants of the AI course are university students who will take a 9-month (4 hours a week) course – a quick practical immersion and career guidance in machine learning (ML) and neural network (NN) technologies with practical application to Computer Vision and Natural Language Processing tasks. They will present a graduate project – a solution for an applied task using ML and NN.

– About the Java Mobile Application Development course

– The participants of the mobile application program will take a 9-month (4 hours a week) project-based course, divided into 5 modules:

– Fundamentals of Java programming language

– Introduction to Object Oriented Programming

– Fundamentals of Android Application Programming

– Algorithms and data structures

– Fundamentals of mobile application server side development

After completing the course, the students will present their individual projects, which they will develop using the knowledge and skills acquired at SIC, as their final test for certification.

The projects will be presented to an evaluation panel consisting of Samsung-certified instructors, educators in the field of computer science and tech industry representatives.

“We are happy to welcome new students at Samsung Innovation Campus courses on both Mobile Development and AI. Our company’s social contribution vision is Together for tomorrow! Enabling People reflecting its core values: People First, Co-Prosperity and Pioneering Change. This vision represents the company’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering innovation through mutual growth, ultimately contributing to a better world. It is our honor to continue and extend our partnership with UWC Dilijan as well as help the Armenian youth build advanced IT skills and practical capabilities in order to create better opportunities for the community, country and worldwide.” Sergey Pevnev, Vice President at Samsung Electronics CIS HQ

“Samsung Innovation Campus continues to equip students with essential digital and programming skills. We are delighted that the interest for the programme continues to be strong. This year marks a special milestone with the launch of our Artificial Intelligence prograe for university level students. Supported by Samsung experts, we eagerly look forward to guiding our students on this journey and to seeing the ideas and projects they will bring to life. ” Vardan Avagyan, Project Manager of Samsung Innovation Campus said.