WASHINGTON, DC — The United States will provide over $4.1 million in additional aid for people affected by the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a statement today.

USAID Director Samantha Power said in a post on X that the additional aid will support efforts to provide assistance for almost 74,000 refugees and displaced people from the region who are sheltering in Armenia.

The additional aid will bring the total U.S. humanitarian assistance for the Nagorno-Karabakh response to nearly $28 million since 2020, according to the statement.

“Azerbaijan’s military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh between September 19 and 20 displaced more than 100,000 people into neighboring Armenia and generated significant humanitarian needs.

With this additional assistance, USAID is supporting efforts on the ground to provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance for almost 74,000 vulnerable refugees and displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh who are sheltering in Armenia. This funding will increase life-saving food assistance and provide humanitarian protection and emergency shelter.

The U.S. stands with civilians affected by Azerbaijan’s military operation and supports the Armenian government’s efforts to help those in need,’’ reads the statement.