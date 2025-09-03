PARAMUS, NJ – The 106th Annual Meeting Banquet of the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) will honor Dr. Nazareth E. Darakjian, former President of the AMAA Board of Directors. During his decade of leadership, the AMAA faced many challenges and milestones — including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Artsakh War, the displacement of Artsakh Armenians from their Homeland and their resettlement in Armenia, as well as the global commemoration of AMAA’s 100th Anniversary with a successful fundraising campaign. Through these years of both hardship and celebration, Dr. Darakjian led the Board with wisdom and unwavering dedication, guiding the Association on a solid path in continuing its mission with renewed strength.

Nazareth, affectionately known as “Nazo,” is a deeply rooted Armenian Evangelical.

Born in Aleppo, he cherished living in the manse of his devoted parents, his father Pastor Emmanuel and his mother Mary. Pastor Emmanuel faithfully served the churches of Kessab, Aleppo, and Beirut. Mary, a sprightly and well-versed teacher, taught at Aleppo’s Bethel School before marrying Emmanuel.

Nazo fondly remembers his summers hiking in the mountains of Kessab and swimming in the Mediterranean Sea. Emmanuel and Mary were musicians at heart—his father played the violin, and his mother was a seasoned pianist. As might be expected, Mary diligently oversaw her son’s piano practice sessions.

Their intense love of classical music led Emmanuel to purchase a rare reel-to-reel tape recorder in Aleppo in 1957. A true music aficionado, Emmanuel ensured that the lyrical strains of the world’s great composers filled their home. Nazo’s deep love for music stems from his father’s infectious passion.

At the age of 13, the family moved to Beirut, where Nazo graduated from the respected Armenian Evangelical College. He then earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the American University of Beirut (AUB), with hopes of continuing to AUB’s Medical School. However, due to the escalation of the Lebanese Civil War, the family emigrated to Chicago.

In 1978, Nazo completed his medical education at Loyola School of Medicine, graduating Cum Laude. He was subsequently inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and the Alpha Sigma Nu Jesuit Honor Society.

Although Physics was his favorite subject in high school and his intended major at AUB, a wise friend advised him otherwise, noting the limited job prospects for physicists at the time. As a result, Nazo pursued postgraduate studies in ophthalmology at Loyola University in Chicago, specializing in diseases and surgery of the eye. As he puts it, “It’s a good specialty since it entails a good knowledge and understanding of the physics of the eye.”

Dr. Darakjian is known for his wholehearted commitment to the Armenian community, marked by a career of benevolent service. He and his wife, Dr. Ani Darakjian, are active members of the Los Angeles United Armenian Congregational Church. He has served for many years as a Board Director and Treasurer of Sherman Oaks’ Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School.

Nazo also served as Chairman of the Dilijan Chamber Music Series, affiliated with the Lark Musical Society of Glendale, California. His fervent support of the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) is evident through his dedicated service as Board Member, Vice President, and President during a dynamic decade of teamwork.

His remarkable legacy includes his beloved wife Ani, his sons—Pastor Haig and Dr. Ara, a psychiatrist—and his grandchildren, six-year-old Paul and four-year-old Elizabeth, both of whom attend Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School.

With this extraordinary pedigree, “Nazo” has generously shared the riches of his life. Thumbs up, Dr. Darakjian!

“Over many years, Nazo has been both a trusted friend and a valued colleague in service. I have seen his unshakable faith, steady wisdom, and generous spirit shine in all he does — both in his leadership of the AMAA and in our personal friendship,” said Gary Phillips, AMAA Board President.

For more information about the upcoming gala or to make reservations, please contact the AMAA Headquarters in Paramus, NJ at 201.265.2607 or visit amaa.org/events.