YEREVAN — The Constitutional Court of Armenia ruled to leave unchanged the decision of the Central Election Commission of June 27 on summing up the election results.

The decision was announced Saturday evening at a public hearing by the President of the Court Arman Dilanyan. The decision is final and comes into force upon publication.

The full text of the decision will be published on the website of the Constitutional Court within three days as defined by law and will be delivered to the parties.

According to the final results of the CEC, the Civil Contract party of the acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received 53.91% of the vote in the early elections, the Hayastan bloc of ex-President Robert Kocharian – 21.09%, and the one associated with ex-President Serzh Sargsyan I have the honor block – 5.22%. All three forces will have factions in parliament.

“Hayastan” and “I have the honor” Blocks, as well as “Zartonk” and “Hayots Hayrenik” parties contested the election results in the Constitutional Court. The COP consolidated all four applications for consideration under one process, which began on 9 July and lasted six days.

The Central Election Commission participated in the trial as a defendant, while the prosecutor’s office, police and the Commission on Television and Radio were co-defendants.

The Civil Contract party, on its own application, was involved as a third party.