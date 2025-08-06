YEREVAN — The American University of Armenia (AUA) is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of an exclusive, month-long filmmaking certificate course, led by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Goorjian and jointly hosted with the AUA Media Lab and AUA Extension. Designed to ignite the creativity and deepen the craft of individuals with a passion for storytelling and independent cinema, this once-in-a-lifetime immersive experience will offer rare, firsthand access to one of today’s most compelling cinematic voices.

Actor, filmmaker, and writer born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Goorjian first gained national recognition as an actor for his role as Neve Campbell’s love interest, Justin, on the Golden Globe-winning series Party of Five. Also well-loved for his iconic portrayal of Heroin Bob in the cult classic SLC PUNK!, Goorjian went on to win an Emmy Award for the role of David, in David’s Mother, alongside Kirstie Alley. Other important film and television credits include Newsies, Leaving Las Vegas, Hard Rain, House, Monk, Lie to Me, Wizard of Lies with Robert DeNiro, and Lucifer. Currently, Goorjian can be seen as Alex Gazarian on the Netflix show, The Lincoln Lawyer.

Goorjian’s hands-on training, which will be held in the English language, will run three sessions per week, from September 23-October 16. The dynamic lessons will provide a comprehensive introduction to the world of independent cinema. Participants will gain practical experience in story development, screenplay writing, acting, directing, producing independent film, and more. Through a hands-on approach, students will work closely in a supportive, small-group setting that fosters creativity, experimentation, and collaboration.

Applications for participation are currently live. The workshop is open to all students, both from Armenia and abroad, regardless of field of study. While no previous experience in filmmaking or media production is necessary, admission is highly competitive, with only a select number of up to 20 students chosen to participate. Selected candidates will receive a registration link to confirm their spot in the workshop. Though the participation fee is fully subsidized (free of charge), selected participants will be required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of 5,000 AMD to secure their place. Applicants with a strong desire to learn, collaborate, and creatively engage with the art of visual storytelling are encouraged to apply.