Top Posts
Home Armenia Rivaldo, Figo, Djorkaeff and Others: Football Legends Meet in Armenia
ArmeniaFeaturedNewsSports

Rivaldo, Figo, Djorkaeff and Others: Football Legends Meet in Armenia

July 8, 2018

YEREVAN (Armradio) — Latin American and European football stars came together in Armenia’s capital Yerevan on July 8 for a Legends Match.

Participating in the match were Rivaldo, Hernán Crespo, Luis Figo Gabriel Batistuta, Dida, Cafu, Ivan Zamorano, Juliano Belletti, Serginho, Youri Djorkaeff, Jari Litmanen, Hristo Stoichkov, Demetrio Albertini, Ludovic Giuly, Kakha Kaladze, Ryan Giggs and others.

Armenia’s long-time goalkeeper Roman Berezovsky and Khoren Hovhannisyan played for the European team coached by Paolo Maldini. Ronaldo took charge of the Latin American team.

Figo scored the opener in the 7th minute, but it was to be cancelled by Batistuta a minute later. Javier Saviola and De Rosario scored in the 53rd and 61st minutes respectively to give a two-goal lead to Latin America.

Youri Djorkaeff’s stunning goal in the 64th minute was unable to save the Europeans from defeat as De Rosario and Beebto added two more close to the end of the match to make it 5-2.

The fixture was organized by Russia-based Armenian businessman Arthur Soghomonyan – the owner of the Armenian Yerevan FC (previously Pyunik).

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was watching the match.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Embassy of the Republic of Armenia: Azerbaijani Distortion of the Events in Khojaly

March 4, 2014

U.S. Government Funds Restoration of Historic Gyumri Mural

December 2, 2016

OSCE Monitoring at Line of Contact Passes Without Incidents

August 3, 2016

\” Recognize the Crime of the Century, the Armenian Genocide\”

April 4, 2014

South Caucasus: Time to Bury the Transition Paradigm

May 8, 2012

Innovate Armenia: The Retreat in Hollywood, California

November 23, 2016

ICRC: Remains Should be Repatriated Without Any Preconditions

August 25, 2014

Armenian Research Center at the University of Michigan-Dearborn Publishes English Translation of the Bois de Vincennes

March 6, 2012

Karabakh Premier, Security Chiefs Resign After Protests

June 6, 2018

Photography Exhibit – “Bearing Witness to a Lost History”

August 24, 2015

Leave a Reply