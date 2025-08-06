YEREVAN — Yeghishe Melikyan has been appointed as the head coach of the Armenian national football team, according to an official announcement by the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA).

The 46-year-old specialist’s candidacy was approved by the members of the FFA Executive Committee. Melikyan’s contract will run until November 2026.

Speaking about his appointment, Yeghishe Melikyan stated, “I am proud to take on the role of head coach of the Armenian national team. I am fully aware of the complexity of the current moment and the great responsibility that comes with it, but I am ready to face this challenge with honor. All of my decisions will be made in the best interests of the national team and Armenian football. Now is the time to unite our efforts. I call on the entire football community to rally around the national team.”

FFA President Armen Melikbekyan also commented on the appointment SAYING, “The Football Federation of Armenia has decided to change the direction of the national team’s development. We are grateful to John van’t Schip for his work. Now, we are entrusting the leadership of the team to an Armenian specialist who knows Armenian football from the inside—having gone from being a national team player to becoming a two-time champion coach in the Armenian club football scene in recent years.

We are hopeful that, through the cooperation between the FFA staff and Yeghishe Melikyan, and thanks to their daily dedicated work, the Armenian national team will be able to achieve good results. I believe that through unity and collective effort, we can take a step forward.”

It should be noted that the Football Federation of Armenia and former national team head coach John van’t Schip have mutually agreed to terminate their cooperation. Van’t Schip will no longer lead the Armenian national football team.