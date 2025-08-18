LISBON — To mark the one-year anniversary of the unique event Հաւասարում նորոգ | Renewed Equation, the Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation has published a documentary film dedicated to the event made by Ara Madzounian.

In July 2024, 36 Armenian intellectuals from 14 countries came together in Lisbon for a three-day event at the headquarters of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. While focusing on the rich intellectual and cultural heritage of the Armenian Diaspora, the event enhanced intergenerational dialogue and gave way to a multitude of conversations.

Throughout the various discussions, panels, spotlight sessions, lunches, coffee breaks and other get-togethers, a constant keen observer captured almost everything. It was after literally catching everything on film that the hardest work was bestowed upon the director, who was to create the documentary film telling the story of Հաւասարում նորոգ | Renewed Equation. How can the essence of such an event be transmitted through film? Can the conversations and debates be encapsulated in their respective contexts? How to summarize so much content with such diverse thoughts and varied perspectives?

Ara Madzounian has shared some insights as the director of this documentary, which bring a different perspective to the process of making the film, as well as viewing it.

“Being behind the camera for all three days gave me a unique view. I wasn’t part of the discussions, but I was always watching – not just what people said, but how they said it: the pauses, the shifts after personal stories, and those quiet moments in between that carried just as much weight.

It was an honor to be around such thoughtful people and to witness a meaningful gathering. As the only constant observer, I noticed how everything – ideas, feelings, and connections – slowly wove together over time. That’s what I tried to hold onto while filming. Hopefully, the video captures not just the event itself, but the feeling of being in the room.”

Ara Madzounian, director.

Link to visual essay that captures the essence of current Armenian diasporan thought.

The film is dedicated to the memory of Haroutioun Kurkjian.