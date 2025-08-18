WATERTOWN, MA — The Art of Disruption: The Art and Impact of Serj Tankian is a landmark biographical and multimedia exhibition celebrating the creative, activist, and diasporic journey of Serj Tankian—musician, visual artist, poet, and outspoken advocate for human rights. Inspired by his 2024 memoir Down with the System, the exhibition immerses visitors in the dynamic intersections of music, painting, and protest that define Tankian’s work.

Known globally as the electrifying frontman of System Of A Down, Tankian has used his platform to advocate for genocide recognition, environmental justice, and Armenian cultural identity. This exhibition repositions him not only as a groundbreaking musician but as a multidisciplinary artist and activist whose influence spans generations and borders.

Curated by Ryann Casey. Sponsored by Carolyn Mugar and the Alan K. & Isabelle DerKazarian Foundation.

Open through February 2026.

Exhibition opening will include a live panel discussion with Serj Tankian, the museum director Jason Sohigian and exhibition curator, Ryann Casey. Following the conversation, guests will be invited to explore the exhibition, which features Tankian’s paintings, music, and activism.

A visionary singer, composer, poet, visual artist, activist, and producer, Serj Tankian (b. 1967) has long used creative expression to channel his passion and purpose. An Armenian born in Lebanon and re-rooted in Los Angeles, Serj was introduced to the melding of cultures, ideas and art from a very young age. The principles learned from this integration and adaptation are explored throughout his creative pursuits; from music to art to poetry, each work blending cultural influences with a deep sense of social consciousness.

As the lead singer and songwriter for System Of A Down, Tankian has released five studio albums, winning a Grammy Award in 2006 for “B.Y.O.B” and selling over 40 million albums worldwide. He has released multiple albums of solo material including 2007’s chart-topping hard rock album Elect the Dead, Imperfect Harmonies (2010), Harakiri (2012), Orca Symphony No. 1, (2013) and Jazz-Iz Christ that same year. In 2021, he released his critically acclaimed rock EP Elasticity and Cool Gardens Poetry Suite (an amalgam of cinematic music and Serj’s own poetry) followed by a two-part collection of instrumental music dubbed Cinematique Series: Illuminate and Cinematique Series: Violent Violins. More recently he’s released Perplex Cities (2022) and Foundations (2024) as well as contributed to a number of soundtracks including, I Am Not Alone (2021), Truth to Power (2021) and Madoff: The Monster Of Wall Street (2022). Along with fellow musician Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave), Tankian also co-founded the non-profit organization Axis of Justice in 2002, which strives to bring together musicians, music fans, and grassroots political organizations to fight for social justice.

As a visual artist, Tankian has exhibited nationally and internationally since 2013 starting with his Disarming Time Musical Paintings at Project Gallery in Los Angeles. Often paired with original compositions and a musical score, these exhibitions create a uniquely audible and visual experience when viewing the work. With over 100 original artworks, Tankian’s artwork has been exhibited at the New Museum Los Gatos, Tufenkian Fine Arts, Garboushian Gallery, Art Angels, Stephanie’s Gallery and his very own Eye Four Sound Gallery in Los Angeles. Tankian has also exhibited work in New Zealand starting in 2019 at The Vivian and Boyd-Dunlop Gallery and most recently in Auckland and Wellington in 2023 at the Suite Gallery locations in both cities.

Beyond music and art, Serj is also an accomplished poet, writer and activist, publishing two poetry books, Cool Gardens (2002) and Glaring Through Oblivion (2011) as well as the New York Times bestselling autobiography, Down with the System: A Memoir (2024).