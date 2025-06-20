SACRAMENTO – The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation has announced new member Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel).

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation has now expanded to 56 members to include: Chair, Assemblymember John Harabedian, Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire, Senator Bob Archuleta, Senator Megan Dahle, Senator María Elena Durazo, Senator Caroline Menjivar, Senator Sasha Renée Pérez, Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes, Senator Laura Richardson, Senator Mike McGuire, Senator Susan Rubio, Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares, Speaker Robert Rivas, Assemblymember Dawn Addis, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens, Assemblymember Juan Alanis, Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, Assemblymember Marc Berman, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner, Assemblymember Lisa Calderon, Assemblymember Jessica Caloza, Assemblymember Laurie Davies, Assemblymember Stan Ellis, Assemblymember Mike Fong, Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, Assemblymember Robert Garcia, Assemblymember Mike Gipson, Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez, Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez, Assemblymember Heather Hadwick, Assemblymember Matt Haney, Assemblymember Maggy Krell, Assemblymember Tom Lackey, Assemblymember Alex Lee, Assemblymember Alexandra Macedo, Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen, Assemblymember Liz Ortega, Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco, Assemblymember Diane Papan, Assemblymember Darshana Patel, Assemblymember Gail Pellerin, Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez, Assemblymember Michelle Rodriguez, Assemblymember Chris Rogers, Assemblymember Blanca Rubio, Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo, Assemblymember Nick Schultz, Assemblymember José Luis Solache, Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria, Assemblymember Catherine Stefani, Assemblymember Tri Ta, Assemblymember David Tangipa, Assemblymember Avelino Valencia, Assemblymember Greg Wallis, and Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur.

“I am honored to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. California is home to the largest population of Armenian Americans. Each year we celebrate April 24th, the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, when the Ottoman Empire commenced the systematic murder of more than 1.5 million Armenians. I stand with the other legislative members in the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation to recognize that Armenians continue to face an existential threat at the hands of Turkey and Azerbaijan. We know that more still needs to be done to protect Armenia’s sovereignty and the freedom of its people.” Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel)

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Foundation encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Foundation strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard and given a platform.