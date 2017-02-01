Top Posts
CHS Alumin Association 27th Anniversary Banquet
Community

CHS Alumin Association 27th Anniversary Banquet

February 1, 2017

GLENDALE — The Armenian Evangelical Center High School Alumni Association of Los Angeles is proud to announce its 27th Anniversary Banquet with a great dinner, special guests, and exceptional entertainment on March 10, 2017 at 7:30pm at the award winning Phoenicia Restaurant in Glendale, CA.

This year the Association will honor Mrs. Ruth Ajemian Touryan of Pasadena, CA as “Educator, Teacher and Contributor” with the “Rev. Yenovk Hadidian” Award, and Mr. Nerses Fesdekjian of Toronto, Canada as “Alumnus of the Year.” Mr. Varouj Charkhedian will be honored for his services as the chairman of CHS Alumni 2013-2016, and Mr. & Mrs. George and Vivian Loussararian as “Major Contributor” to AECHS with “Rev. Yenovk Hadidian” Award.

 Among the guest attending the banquet will be Principal of CHS, Mrs. Maral Deyirmenjian.

On this occasion, we affirm our commitment to continue to provide financial assistance to students who need it, and support the life changing work of the teachers at the staff that the Armenian Evangelical Central High School.

 Our Motto is: WE CARE FOR CHS

To reserve your table, please call Sonia A. at: 818-632-8300

