FRESNO — The Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State has announced the release of its latest publication, Microhistories in Armenian Studies, volume 22 in the Armenian Series of The Press at California State University, Fresno.

Based on five probing papers delivered at an international conference organized by Prof. Barlow Der Mugrdechian of the Armenian Studies Program and Dr. Ümit Kurt in 2023, this volume showcases new themes and innovative approaches in contemporary Armenian Studies: Armenian refugees during the Syrian Great Revolt in 1925-1926 (Victoria Abrahamyan), the life and travails of Ottoman agronomist Ohannes Toros Doumanian (Samuel Dolbee), the economic destruction of Aintab Armenians during WWI (Ümit Kurt), the liquidation of Armenian Community Leaders from Sivas at Kötü Han in 1915 (Robert Sukiasyan), and a reported battle in Morenig, 1915 (Ara Sarafian).

“I was pleased with the original conference in 2023, and even more so with the articles which are appearing in this publication,” said Prof. Barlow Der Mugrdechian of the Armenian Studies Program and general editor of the Armenian Series. “Such projects push the boundaries of Armenian Studies.”

Previous conferences and publications include The State of the Art of the Early Turkish Republic: Historiography, Sources and Future Directions, The Committee of Union and Progress: Founders, Ideology, and Structure, and Armenians and Kurds in the Late Ottoman Empire.

Microhistories in Armenian Studies is available for purchase through Abril Bookstore: https://www.abrilbooks.com/microhistories-in-armenian-studies.html or NAASR Bookstore: https://naasr.org/products/microhistories-in-armenian-studies or on Amazon.

Information about Armenian Series books is available here.