YEREVAN — The over 30-year collaboration between Yerevan and Marseille is set to gain new momentum. Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan hosted Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan during an official meeting. Both mayors emphasized that their cities share similar challenges on their bilateral cooperation agenda and a common commitment to addressing them.

“The interstate relations between Armenia and France are stronger than ever, built on the centuries-old friendship and shared values of the Armenian and French peoples. Consequently, the partnership and friendship between Yerevan and Marseille are also stronger than ever,” said Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan. He expressed confidence that this new cooperation between the two cities would stand out for its effectiveness.

“This step formalizes our shared goals and strengthens a partnership of more than 30 years, founded on mutual respect, historical memory, and a common vision for development. Our cities face similar challenges: both in Yerevan and Marseille, we strive to build efficient, harmonious, and people-centered urban environments. I am confident that this signed declaration will serve as the foundation for a program that goes beyond symbolism, becoming a platform for tangible results and mutually beneficial projects. Yerevan remains a reliable partner committed to constructive cooperation,” Avinyan added.

For his part, Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan noted that Yerevan holds a special place for Marseille and emphasized that the signed document opens the door to deeper collaboration.

“Our cities speak to humanity and humanism; they share intertwined destinies. We will continue to create hand in hand, supporting each other, and we must work to advance our joint solutions to build a brighter future. This declaration must breathe life into both Marseille and Yerevan. The Armenians who escaped the Genocide brought with them to France not only their enduring sorrow but also their everlasting culture. The Armenian community is a great asset for both France and Marseille,” the Marseille mayor stated.

The official meeting was followed by a ceremonial signing of the mutual declaration establishing sister city relations. This document, aimed at fostering exchange of experience and strengthening bilateral ties, will be followed by the signing of a three-year program that will set a clear and actionable agenda for cooperation between Yerevan and Marseille.