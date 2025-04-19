Author
YEREVAN — On April 18, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Kaluzin held a phone conversation with Ruben Rubinyan, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly and Armenia’s Special Representative for the normalization of relations with Turkey.

“A number of issues of Russian-Armenian relations were discussed, cooperation in the South Caucasus region, including within the framework of the Regional Cooperation Platform “3+3″ was touched upon,”  the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to continue supporting the normalization process between Yerevan and Ankara, noting that improved Armenian-Turkish relations are an important factor for stability and development in the South Caucasus.

Rubinyan provided an update on the latest developments in the Armenia-Turkey normalization process.

 

