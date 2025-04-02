BURBANK — “Tomorrow’s Church is present here today!” exclaimed Archbishop Hovnan Derderian after a day of presentations and discussion at Reclaim 2025. The 9th Annual Reclaim Conference concluded following a day of stimulating talks and discussions about the use of Artificial Intelligence in our lives today. Titled “Reclaiming Reality,” the conference brought together a worldwide audience, gathered locally at the Western Diocese, and following over the Epostle network to followers on five continents.

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, the Primate of the Western Diocese, was exceptionally pleased with the caliber of speakers and presentations that filled the day with stimulating conversations. The discussions continued during the breaks and kept attendees buzzing well after the event.

The conference began with an introduction by Fr. Vazken Movsesian, director of Epostle.net, the Electronic Ministry of the Western Diocese. He spoke about how in a world where the difference between fact and fiction are blurred because of augmented and virtual realities, and how do we decipher the difference between fact and fiction. He provided a theological reflection on the challenges posed by AI, underlying that the Truth is defined by Jesus Christ, and invited the audience to think about where are the places or areas that AI can enhance the mission of our Church?

The presentations were exceptionally well thought prepared in their ability to stimulate the audience to discuss and ponder the issues that are pressing society and the world today. From a variety of different disciplines, the speakers grounded their talks in the reality of the Armenian Church today.

The topics and their presenters were as follows:

How to Master AI without Losing Your Own Intelligence by George Stepaniants, NSF Mathematical Sciences Postdoctoral Fellow at the California Institute of Technology

In What Image? Faith, Truth and Identity Amidst the Rise of Artificial Intelligence by Fr. Mesrop Ash, Parish Priest of St. John Armenian Church, San Francisco

The Divine Spark: Creativity, AI, and the Soul’s Journey by Gregory Beylerian, Award-winning multi-dimensional artist Creativity Director at Epostle

Good AI: Better Understand Subjective Reality by Karapet Mkrtchyan, PhD candidate of biomedical sciences at School of Medicine, UC Riverside

Intelligence: A Path to Knowledge and Spiritual Perfection in Armenian Philosophical Thinking by Dr. Hratch Tchilingirian, Director of Institutional Innovation at the Western Diocese

Ticket sales from the event were donated to Western Diocese LA Wildfires Disaster Relief Fund. Dn. Dikran Harutyunian of the Deacons Council made the presentation. Sousanna Pogosyan, of the Basement Bottom Podcast served as MC, and Lusine Takmazian, as chairman of the organizing committee shared her sincere appreciation to all those who contributed to the success of this year’s Reclaim, especially to Circle of Faith group, headed by Heidi Kavoukjian, for providing the lunch at the event.

Archbishop Hovnan, in his closing remarks, expressed his gratitude to the speakers and the organizers of the conference and encouraged that the momentum continue. He saw the conference as an expression of the progressive nature of the Church in the Western Diocese, with Epostle being the digital platform for sharing the Armenian Church’s teachings to the world.

The Primate praised and thanked Fr. Vazken Movsesian, the founder of Epostle ministries, for being a visionary priest in the Western Diocese. Fr. Vazken has continually innovated and continues to innovate and blend the ancient Armenian Orthodox tradition with contemporary themes to inspire the youth and thousands of community members. Fr. Vazken’s decades-long ministry includes the pioneering use of technology to spread Christ’s message of love, compassion, and justice.

The conference presentations, along with follow up materials, will be available in an abbreviated format on the Epostle.net website. As the conference concluded there was a quick glance to next year – the 10th anniversary of Reclaim – as being a very special edition. Watch for details coming up.