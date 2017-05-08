Dr. Arsen Manukyan to Discuss “Business Environment in Armenia” in Talk at NAASR

BELMONT — Visiting expert Arsen Manukyan will give a talk entitled “The Business Environment in Armenia: Legal and Practical Issues for Investors,” on Monday, May 22, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) Center, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont, MA 02478. The lecture is presented as part of the NAASR / Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues and is jointly sponsored by Armenian Business Network.

This presentation will outline some of the main challenges, from legal and practical perspectives, that Armenia is facing as well as some of the positive developments in the last several years. The Armenian government has made efforts to improve the business environment in order to attract foreign and domestic investors. Despite the steps and initiatives undertaken by the government, the results have not been satisfactory and there is a need to increase efforts to ensure a more favorable business climate.

Dr. Arsen Manukyan has over 20 years of experience in the public sector, govern-ment, and leading programs for economic and social development in Armenia. He specializes in conducting legal analysis, development of legal opinions, and the drafting of laws and regulations.

His professional career includes work in the Parliament (National Assembly) of Armenia (Senior Specialist of Juridical Department); Armenia Human Rights Defender’s Office (Head of division on protection of social and economic rights); Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (Head of Legal Department). Currently he is a lecturer at the Institute of Law and Politics within Armenian Russian (Slavonic) University.

For more information about this program, contact NAASR at 617-489-1610 or hq@naasr.org or Armenian Business Network at armenianbusinessnetwork@gmail.com.