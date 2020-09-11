UNITED NATIONS (Armradio) — Armenia resolutely rejects racial and ethnic profiling and instigation of inter-ethnic animosity, as these can only cultivate fertile ground for radicalization, Mher Margaryan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN, said at the High Level Forum on the Culture of Peace convened by the President of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.

“We have welcomed the launch of the UN Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech and remain a strong contributor to the international efforts for the prevention agenda. As demonstrated so many times before, intolerance, cultivation of hate speech against ethnic and religious groups, if not properly addressed, can lead to mass atrocities and crimes against humanity,” he said.

“We have been consistent in supporting multilateral efforts aimed at prevention of genocide and strengthening early warning capacities of the United Nations. The UN resolutions tabled by Armenia on the prevention of genocide constitute important manifestation of effective multilateralism which we are strongly supporting,” the Ambassador stated.

He reiterated Armenia’s unwavering adherence to the promotion of the ideas, goals and principles enshrined in the Declaration and Programme of Action on the Culture of Peace.