ABU DHABI — As part of his working visit to the United Arab Emirates, President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan met with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE President welcomed the Armenian President and expressed gratitude for his participation in the annual investment forum held in Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Mohamed emphasized that such high-level visits reflect the friendly relations and mutual trust that have been established between the two countries.

President Khachaturyan, in turn, thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception and invitation, noting that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the United Arab Emirates, bilateral ties have seen continuous development. As a vivid example, he pointed to the approximately 30 direct weekly flights currently operating between Armenia and the UAE.

During the meeting, the two presidents discussed opportunities to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, particularly in infrastructure and energy. They also addressed the importance of taking active steps to enhance the investment environment and implement joint initiatives more effectively.

President Khachaturyan praised the UAE’s achievements across multiple sectors, highlighting the country’s exemplary approach to development and its strategic vision. He also noted that the annual investment forum in Abu Dhabi serves as an effective platform for fostering connections and productive collaboration between governments, business communities, investors, and industry organizations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both presidents reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.