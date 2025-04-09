GLENDALE — The City of Glendale will host its 24th Annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 6:00 PM at the historic Alex Theatre. This free event honors the memory of the 1.5 million+ lives lost during the Armenian Genocide and celebrates the resilience of the Armenian people through performances and reflections.

The evening will feature a moving performance by Joel Martin’s Jazzical Komitas, the voices of the Haikian Chamber Choir, a presentation by the Lernazang Ensemble, and a special reading by Glendale Poet Laureate Raffi Joe Wartanian.

“The Armenian Genocide is not just a chapter in history—it is a wound that continues to affect generations of Armenians worldwide,” said Mayor Elen Asatryan. “Even 110 years later, Armenians continue to face persecution, displacement, and cultural erasure. As we gather to honor the victims, we also acknowledge the ongoing injustices against the Armenian people and stand in solidarity. Through remembrance and music, we recommit to ensuring these crimes are never forgotten—and that justice ultimately prevails.”

The City of Glendale stands with the global Armenian community, not only in remembering the 1915 Genocide but also in recognizing ongoing struggles—from the 2020 unprovoked attacks on Artsakh and Armenia, to the 2023 forced displacement of over 120,000 Armenians, and the continued unlawful detention of Armenian POWs.

This event is free and open to the public, welcoming all who wish to join in reflection and unity. For more information and to reserve tickets, please visit: GlendaleCA.gov/AGCE.