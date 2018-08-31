Top Posts
Home Armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan Could Miss Arsenal’s Group Stage Match Against FK Qarabag and the Europa League Final
ArmenianFeaturedNewsSports

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Could Miss Arsenal’s Group Stage Match Against FK Qarabag and the Europa League Final

August 31, 2018

LONDON — Armenian forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s availability for Arsenal’s Europa League group stage clash against Azerbaijan’s FK Qarabag, as well as Europa League final is in doubt, due to tensions between his homeland of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Gunners have been drawn with Sporting Lisbon, Ukrainian side Vorskla and Azeri champions Qarabag in Group E.

The Armenian will be hit by visa problems if he tried to enter Azerbaijan, where the Baku-based club play.

And as the Europa League final is also in the Azerbaijan capital, the 29-year-old could even miss the showpiece event, should the Gunners get there.

There are currently no diplomatic relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, primarily because of the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and as a policy Azerbaijan denies issuing entry visas to Armenian nationals or even people with Armenian surnames.

In relation to the situation surrounding Mkhitaryan, UEFA said in a statement: “It is a standard procedure for UEFA to send letters of support to associations, clubs or embassies in order to obtain visas for players in order to be able to travel to another country and play in UEFA competition matches.”

This is not the first time that Mkhitaryan has found himself in this situation, with the forward left out of Borussia Dortmund’s squad to play Azerbaijani club Gabala in 2015.

Dortmund were informed by the Azerbaijan foreign embassy that Mkhitaryan would receive “a visa directly upon their arrival at Baku airport,” but Dortmund elected to exclude him from the trip because of security concerns.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Removing Landmines and Cluster Bombs in Karabakh – One Village at a Time

November 7, 2013

Harutyun Khachatryan Awarded Posthumously by Raoul Wallenberg Foundation for Helping Jews In Nazi Concentration Camp

September 16, 2013

“The Dawn of the Twenty” Documentary Commemorates Genocide in Uruguay

June 23, 2015

Karabakh Marks 20th Anniversary of the Liberation of Shoushi With Military Parade

May 9, 2012

AMAA\’s Fourth Annual Medical Mission to Armenia

September 29, 2012

ABDEM: We are Here to Share the Pain of the Armenian Nation

April 22, 2014

From Peace to Hit-Piece: Turkey’s New Lobbying Strategy Against Armenian Americans

February 26, 2016

FM Nalbandian: Baku Politicizing BSEC

July 1, 2016

Belgian Chamber of Deputies Recognizes the Armenian Genocide

July 23, 2015

The Inaugural Gala of the New Center of the Armenian Society of Los Angeles, in Glendale October 8

September 2, 2011

Leave a Reply