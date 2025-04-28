CAIRO — Hamlet Manukyan, a member of Armenia’s national gymnastics team, won a gold medal at the final, sixth stage of the Gymnastics World Cup held in Cairo, Egypt. In the pommel horse final, Manukyan scored 14.800 points and was awarded the gold medal. The 17-year-old athlete was also recognized as the overall winner of the 2025 World Cup series, having won three out of the six stages.

Another Armenian gymnast, Artur Avetisyan, also claimed the winner’s title at the sixth stage of the World Cup, excelling in the rings event. Avetisyan scored 14.466 points in the final to secure the gold medal. In the same event, another representative of Armenia, Vahagn Davtyan, placed seventh.

On Monday Artur Davtyan, Olympic silver and bronze medalist, and World and European champion, won a gold medal in the final of the vault event, Davtyan scored 14.700 points, securing first place.

This marks Davtyan’s fourth gold medal in the stages of the 2025 World Cup series. Earlier, the Armenian gymnast had claimed victories in tournaments held in Cottbus, Istanbul, and Doha. Additionally, he earned a bronze medal at the fourth stage of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held in Osijek, Croatia.