While borders and governments change all the time, several regions have retained cultural, political, or societal identities for thousands of years, Indian WEON News writes. It lists the seven oldest countries in the world that still exist, including Armenia.

The other countries on the list are Egypt, Iran, China, San Marino, India and Japan.

“Legends date Armenia’s origins to 2492 BCE, but archaeological finds confirm a Bronze Age presence. The Kingdom of Urartu was a key early state. Armenia’s adoption of Christianity in 301 CE reinforced its identity, which survived centuries of occupation until independence in 1991,” WEON News writes.

Egypt : Unified around 3100 BCE by King Narmer, the ancient Egypt’s organised statehood is marked by the Old Kingdom and its iconic pyramids. Though later it was ruled by Persians, Greeks, and Arabs, but Egypt’s civilisational continuity remains strong.

Iran: Iran’s roots trace back to the Elamite civilisation around 3200 BCE. It gained prominence through the Achaemenid Empire (550–330 BCE) founded by Cyrus the Great. One of the world’s earliest cities, Susa, and enduring Persian culture define Iran’s historical continuity. The cultural and political identity of Iran has persisted through various dynasties, invasions, and transformations, including its modern establishment as an Islamic Republic in 1979.

China: While the debated Xia Dynasty is dated to around 2070 BCE, the Shang Dynasty (c. 1600 BCE) is the earliest confirmed Chinese state according to the records. China’s cultural continuity—through its language, philosophy, and its traditions—has persisted despite several dynastic changes and invasions, such as the Mongol conquest in the 13th century.

San Marino: Founded by Saint Marinus in 301 CE, San Marino is often cited as the oldest sovereign republic. It has maintained autonomy through diplomacy and isolation. Its constitution, adopted in 1600, is still in use, making it the world’s oldest existing constitutional framework.

India: The Indus Valley Civilisation (c. 2500 BCE) marks the beginning of urban culture in India. The Vedic period shaped early Hindu traditions. Though modern India emerged in 1947, its civilisational heritage—spanning millennia—continues to influence the present.

Japan: Japan’s imperial line traditionally begins with Emperor Jimmu in 660 BCE, based on ancient chronicles. While this date lacks archaeological proof, the Kofun period (c. 250 CE) reveals early centralised rule. Japan’s monarchy remains the oldest hereditary institution still in existence.