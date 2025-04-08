ATHENS — As 2025 marks the 70th anniversary of Haigazian University in Beirut, a special thanksgiving worship service was held on Sunday morning, April 6, 2025, at the Armenian Evangelical Church of Greece in Kokkinia (Athens). The service took place in the presence of the President of Haigazian University, Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, and the Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration and Economics, Dr. Fadi Asrawi.

The worship was led by the local pastor, Rev. Vicken Cholakian, and included songs of praise by the congregation and a women’s quartet, readings and prayers. Rev. Haidostian delivered the pastoral prayer, Scripture reading, and the message of the day, focusing on service and love as a response to God’s grace. He shared powerful stories of witness, highlighting both the martyrdom of Armenian Genocide victim Armenag Haigazian and the devoted work of American missionary Elizabeth Webb.

Alongside the congregation, several distinguished guests honored the occasion with their presence:

H.E. Mr. Tigran Mkrtchyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Greece,

Mr. Mike Chilinkirian, Director of Azat Or and author-editor of Armenika periodical,

Mr. Tigran Apassian, Editor of Hay Gyank periodical,

Mr. Zaven Krikorian, Editor of Nor Ashkharh weekly, and

Dr. Vache Ter Karapetian, Honorary President of the Armenia Fund.

At the conclusion of the service, a video presentation offered general information about Haigazian University.

Attendees were then invited to the Haigazian Hall of the church, where Rev. Cholakian and Ambassador Mkrtchyan offered words of congratulation, after which a commemorative cake featuring the anniversary emblem of Haigazian University was cut. A reception and time of fellowship followed, warmly hosted by the church’s women’s group.