NAPLES — On April 5, 2025, the Church of San Gregorio Armeno in the historic city of Naples became the site of a momentous occasion that resonated deeply within the hearts of many. This charming and ancient church hosted the Feast of St. Gregory the Illuminator, a significant event celebrated by His Eminence Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, the Representative of the Armenian Church to the Holy See and the Pontifical Legate of Western Europe. The observance brought together a remarkable gathering of Armenian pilgrims from various countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, France, and a multitude of cities throughout Italy. Their presence at this sacred site created a beautiful tapestry of unity and devotion among those who came to partake in prayer and reflection. Several Armenian clergies from different communities of the Pontifical Legation of the Western Europe and the Pastor of the Armenian Church in Poland, participated in the celebration of the Liturgy.

The solemn liturgy was further enriched by the presence of His Excellency Bishop Gaetano Castello, a distinguished representative of His Eminence Cardinal Domenico Battaglia. Bishop Castello delivered a poignant and heartfelt homily that not only conveyed the assurance of the Cardinal’s warm fraternal greetings to Archbishop Khajag but also offered a deeper exploration of the meaning behind the celebration. In his thoughtful address, he emphasized the significance of this gathering as a profound expression of the close bonds and cooperative spirit that exists between the Armenian Church and the Catholic Church. This particular year was marked by notable significance, highlighting both the Year of Jubilee and the important 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council, known as the Council of Nicaea. These milestones serve to symbolize a tangible commitment to unity among Christian denominations, reminding attendees of the vital importance of collaboration in matters of faith.

As the Divine Liturgy reached its conclusion, Archbishop Khajag took a moment to express his heartfelt gratitude to Bishop Gaetano for his insightful and uplifting homily, kindly requesting him to extend his warmest best wishes to Cardinal Battaglia as a gesture of goodwill. Acknowledging the “Suore Crocifisse Adoratrici del’Eucaristia di Napoli”, the custodians of the Relics of St. Gregory the Illuminator, who contributed their time and effort in supporting this momentous event, the Archbishop then addressed the Armenian pilgrims who had gathered to participate in this significant spiritual journey. His words resounded with great emphasis and meaning, as he reminded everyone, “You all came from different countries and cities to this pilgrimage site to pray before the relics of our St. Gregory the Illuminator. This is indeed an occasion to remind ourselves of our roots and foundation as a Christian people.” His eloquent speech served as a powerful reminder of the pivotal role that St. Gregory played in the introduction of Christianity to Armenia, holy sanctification of the land, and the establishment of Holy Etchmiadzin as the spiritual heart of the Armenian nation.

The gathering of Armenian pilgrims at San Gregorio Armeno represented more than just a celebration of faith; it stood as a poignant reflection on the enduring legacy of St. Gregory the Illuminator. The archbishop poignantly called upon the faithful to engage in prayers for peace and unity, particularly focusing on the ongoing struggles faced by the people of Armenia. His message underscored the continuing relevance of St. Gregory’s vision and teachings in navigating the challenges of today’s world. After the profound liturgy, a warm reception followed at the Monastery of San Gregorio Armeno. This event provided an opportunity for pilgrims to come together in a moment of spiritual solidarity, allowing them to share their experiences, deepen their connections with one another, and strengthen their ties to their shared heritage.

Through such gatherings, the bonds between the Armenian Church and the Catholic Church continue to flourish, nourishing a collective commitment to peace and unity in faith. The pilgrimage to the Church of San Gregorio Armeno in Naples therefore serves not only as a cherished tradition but also as a living testament to the enduring power of faith, community, and the shared history that unites believers from diverse backgrounds and geographies across the globe.